Gem Exchange And Trading (GXT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $249,752.00

Gem Exchange And Trading (CURRENCY:GXT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Gem Exchange And Trading token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gem Exchange And Trading has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar. Gem Exchange And Trading has a market capitalization of $8.85 million and approximately $249,752.00 worth of Gem Exchange And Trading was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00063920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.05 or 0.00326607 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $446.57 or 0.00747749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00089448 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00048222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00030350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gem Exchange And Trading Token Profile

Gem Exchange And Trading’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,799,053 tokens. The official website for Gem Exchange And Trading is www.gxtglobal.com

Gem Exchange And Trading Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gem Exchange And Trading directly using U.S. dollars.

