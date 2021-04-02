Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00.

Generac stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.80. 717,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,249. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.22 and a twelve month high of $364.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.59 and a 200-day moving average of $248.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,315.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $20,388,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,559,000 after purchasing an additional 46,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.33.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

