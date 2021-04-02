Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00. Generac reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $8.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $8.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $9.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million.

GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.33.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $323.80. The stock had a trading volume of 717,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,249. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac has a 12-month low of $81.22 and a 12-month high of $364.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.00.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,817,815. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

