General Dynamics’ (GD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GD. Cowen raised their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.27.

Shares of GD opened at $180.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.33 and its 200 day moving average is $153.27. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $121.67 and a 12-month high of $184.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in General Dynamics by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in General Dynamics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

