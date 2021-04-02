Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the February 28th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of GEL stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. Genesis Energy has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.81.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.44). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $453.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

In related news, VP Garland G. Gaspard purchased 4,180 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $39,375.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesis Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.