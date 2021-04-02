Genesis Vision Price Reaches $10.53 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 57.1% higher against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $46.64 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $10.53 or 0.00017679 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00054774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 734.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.25 or 0.00673364 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00069865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00028564 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

