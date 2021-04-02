GenesisX Market Capitalization Tops $13,534.90 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GenesisX has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $13,534.90 and $8.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,331,549 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

