GeoCoin Market Cap Hits $2.30 Million (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One GeoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 48% against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $28,866.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00049835 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $208.82 or 0.00352632 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,143.90 or 0.99875378 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00033780 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00097941 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001194 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

