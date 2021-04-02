GeoDB Price Hits $1.84 (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One GeoDB coin can now be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00003083 BTC on popular exchanges. GeoDB has a total market cap of $39.57 million and $215,783.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GeoDB has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00053771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 752.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.99 or 0.00671150 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00070013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00028744 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,538,747 coins. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoDB

