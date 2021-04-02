Geoffrey M. Curtis Sells 70,739 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $6,614,803.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,414 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,243.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HZNP traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.50. 1,781,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.09. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $96.54.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HZNP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.