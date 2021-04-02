GET Protocol Price Reaches $8.15 on Top Exchanges (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded up 82.4% against the dollar. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $92.76 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for $8.15 or 0.00013782 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00053658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00020383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,008.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.13 or 0.00671974 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028291 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

