Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Getty Realty worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,330,000 after acquiring an additional 420,352 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,383,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1,417.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 193,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 180,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,920,000 after acquiring an additional 95,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 32,960 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GTY opened at $28.82 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $31.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

