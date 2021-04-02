GHOST (GHOST) Trading 25.4% Lower Over Last Week

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. GHOST has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and $356,267.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GHOST coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GHOST has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GHOST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00050916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020418 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,372.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.13 or 0.00653879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00069241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00028192 BTC.

GHOST Coin Profile

GHOST is a coin. GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 coins. GHOST’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GHOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.