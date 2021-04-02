Giant Price Up 31.4% This Week (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Giant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Giant has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Giant has a total market capitalization of $103,903.86 and $6.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00039066 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003258 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Giant Token Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,109,774 tokens. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

