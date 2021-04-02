Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $284.15 Million

Analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will report $284.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $288.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $279.70 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $249.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $93.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.59. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $103.02.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

