Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Short Interest Down 14.5% in March

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,700 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the February 28th total of 408,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAND shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 6,228.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23,732 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAND traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.56. The company had a trading volume of 145,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,810. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $496.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.65 and a beta of 0.72. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

