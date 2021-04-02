Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 21,396 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 345.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $38.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.7412 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 71.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BTI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

