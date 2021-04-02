Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Global Net Lease has decreased its dividend payment by 18.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Global Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 4,000.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.8%.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 123.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

