Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.77 Million

Brokerages predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will announce $70.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.68 million. Global Ship Lease posted sales of $70.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year sales of $318.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $317.31 million to $319.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $347.87 million, with estimates ranging from $336.24 million to $359.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GSL shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.
Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $532.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
