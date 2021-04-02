Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.77 Million

Brokerages predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will announce $70.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.68 million. Global Ship Lease posted sales of $70.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year sales of $318.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $317.31 million to $319.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $347.87 million, with estimates ranging from $336.24 million to $359.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GSL shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 41,227 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $532.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.