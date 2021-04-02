Global Social Chain (GSC) Market Capitalization Tops $6.24 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $6.24 million and approximately $290,034.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00051129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,347.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $390.14 or 0.00654519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00069473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00028229 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

GSC is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

