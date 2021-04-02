Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Global Water Resources stock opened at C$20.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.33, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.42. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of C$13.42 and a 52-week high of C$22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$466.89 million and a P/E ratio of 421.84.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

