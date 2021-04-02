Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Down 14.8% in March

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the February 28th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ DAX traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $32.93. 7,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,392. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.08. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $32.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.35% of Global X DAX Germany ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

