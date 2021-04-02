Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Stake Lifted by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned about 0.54% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNSR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 80,215 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 30,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 6,604.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $33.88. 50,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,782. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.86. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64.

