GlobalBoost-Y Price Down 31.1% Over Last 7 Days (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $15,464.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,501.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,062.04 or 0.03465520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.72 or 0.00350778 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $595.89 or 0.01001461 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $249.84 or 0.00419889 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.07 or 0.00428670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.50 or 0.00289913 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00025444 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

