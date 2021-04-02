GNY (GNY) Price Tops $1.43

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00002409 BTC on popular exchanges. GNY has a market cap of $275.63 million and $1.27 million worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00052412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,036.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.09 or 0.00664306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00069764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00028263 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

