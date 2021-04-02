Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $304.49 Million

Analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will post $304.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $298.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.53 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported sales of $710.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Santander downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $5.90 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.36.
GOL opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.21. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.
