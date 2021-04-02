Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $304.49 Million

Analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will post $304.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $298.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.53 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported sales of $710.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Santander downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $5.90 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 149,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOL opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.21. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

