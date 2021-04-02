Golden Goose (GOLD) Achieves Market Cap of $2.18 Million

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $249,430.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00066630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.00284408 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00090930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.79 or 0.00745198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00029151 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010145 BTC.

Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

