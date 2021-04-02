Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.53

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.70. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 915,015 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $112.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Golden Minerals news, major shareholder Global Resources Fund Sentient sold 1,868,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $1,569,437.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,063,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,700.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUMN. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 232,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

