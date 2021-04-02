GoldFund Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a total market cap of $180,431.89 and $45.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005730 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011207 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000855 BTC.

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

