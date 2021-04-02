Golem Price Hits $0.64 on Top Exchanges (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Golem has traded 35.4% higher against the dollar. One Golem token can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001077 BTC on exchanges. Golem has a market cap of $644.46 million and $32.75 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00051140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,365.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.66 or 0.00647725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00069346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028176 BTC.

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official website is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

