Gourmet Galaxy Price Up 47.7% Over Last 7 Days (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $9.98 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for about $3.01 or 0.00005097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 47.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00066786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00280042 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.31 or 0.00760253 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00091068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00029311 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010125 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins.

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.