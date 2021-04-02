Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Short Interest Up 58.1% in March

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the February 28th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $976,217.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $121,178,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Graco by 2,871.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,382,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,566 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,668,000 after acquiring an additional 689,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Graco by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 527,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,803,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.33. Graco has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $76.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

See Also: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.