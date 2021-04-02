Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the February 28th total of 963,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.96.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 700,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $399,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,752,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,198,884.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,052,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,937,256. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 163,730 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,323,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 648,491 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 264,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.23.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 233.60%.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

