Graviocoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,578.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Graviocoin has a market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $1,578.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Graviocoin Token Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

