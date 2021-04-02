Graviocoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,767.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Graviocoin has a market cap of $5.45 million and $2,767.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin token can now be bought for $0.0755 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.00 or 0.00358385 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000862 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

