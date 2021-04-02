Gravity Reaches One Day Volume of $11.00 (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Gravity has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Gravity has a market cap of $827,643.89 and $11.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gravity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00069631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.29 or 0.00293667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.40 or 0.00754549 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00089313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00029266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Gravity Token Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 tokens. The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gravity is gzro.net . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gravity Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.