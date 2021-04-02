Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,529 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Gray Television worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 14,983.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 943,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 937,543 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 283.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 839,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 620,801 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 377,470 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 1,410.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 394,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 368,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 76.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 794,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 343,793 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Shares of GTN stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $21.22.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $267,555.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,502.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.