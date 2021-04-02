Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Update

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,106,400 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 1,296,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 184.4 days.

OTCMKTS:GWLIF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.75. 1,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,336. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $26.90.

GWLIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

