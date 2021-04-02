Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Insider Sells $180,250.00 in Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $180,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,930 shares in the company, valued at $658,839.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $191,800.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $157,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,654,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,265. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $577.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.74. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $8.73.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Greenlane by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNLN. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

