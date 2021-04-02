Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of GNLN traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,654,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,265. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $577.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.74.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greenlane will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $157,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,678.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $193,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,775 shares in the company, valued at $481,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,400 shares of company stock worth $542,790. 83.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Greenlane by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,156,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 702,962 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Greenlane by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

