Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Trading Up 16.3%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN)’s share price was up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 3,044,708 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRN shares. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.45 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.30 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

