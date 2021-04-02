GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Short Interest Update

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 28th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSKY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after buying an additional 1,662,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after buying an additional 1,467,840 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,025,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,526,000 after buying an additional 1,026,010 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in GreenSky by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 848,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in GreenSky by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 662,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 383,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSKY traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.34. 364,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,337. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 126.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.