Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MSMGF remained flat at $$0.16 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,368. Grid Metals has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

Get Grid Metals alerts:

About Grid Metals

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. Its principal properties include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; the East Bull Lake Palladium Property in Ontario; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.