Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MSMGF remained flat at $$0.16 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,368. Grid Metals has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.
About Grid Metals
