Grid+ Reaches Market Cap of $7.07 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Grid+ has a market cap of $7.07 million and $58,291.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Grid+ has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00054141 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020283 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded up 753.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004725 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00674485 BTC.
- Holo (HOT) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00070005 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00028756 BTC.
Grid+ Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “
Grid+ Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.
