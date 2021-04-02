Grin (GRIN) Price Up 20.1% This Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, Grin has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $50.76 million and approximately $10.64 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,565.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,103.54 or 0.03531484 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.66 or 0.00355348 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.18 or 0.00987458 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.29 or 0.00436977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $247.08 or 0.00414804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.30 or 0.00282540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00025443 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 69,516,900 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

