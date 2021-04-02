Groot Steven J. De Sells 2,000 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EVOP traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,505. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.59 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $31.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in EVO Payments in the third quarter worth $494,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in EVO Payments during the third quarter valued at about $3,685,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 84.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 270,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVOP shares. Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

