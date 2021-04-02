Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,640,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the February 28th total of 11,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.94.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $261,310.00. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $75,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,638 shares of company stock worth $790,031. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in Grubhub by 749.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Grubhub by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after acquiring an additional 976,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Grubhub during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,401,000. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Grubhub by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,808,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,827,000 after acquiring an additional 503,100 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grubhub by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,918,000 after acquiring an additional 468,220 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.86. Grubhub has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $85.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Grubhub will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

