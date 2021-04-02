Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Stock Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Grubhub worth $37,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grubhub alerts:

Grubhub stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 0.96. Grubhub Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $85.53.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $159,815.50. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $261,310.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,638 shares of company stock valued at $790,031. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grubhub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

Grubhub Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.