Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 259,849 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

NYSE:AMH opened at $34.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 126.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

