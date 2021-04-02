Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,100 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the February 28th total of 272,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 27,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 44,295 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GOF opened at $21.13 on Friday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

